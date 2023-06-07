19-year-old Monroe Park mass shooting suspect arraigned on 2 counts of murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hours after his capture, 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard appeared in court Wednesday morning, where he was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder. More charges are pending.

Pollard, who is being held without bond, is the suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting that killed two and injured several others outside of the Altria Theater following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony.

Wednesday’s arraignment, held over video chat, lasted about three minutes. Pollard’s status hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 9 a.m.

Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park.

Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park, adjacent to the Altria Theater.

Pollard’s mother, who also appeared in court today, told NBC12 she is not ready to speak on camera but says she is sorry for the families impacted by her son’s actions. She also says they are working to find legal help.

The family and community have identified the two victims killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith.

A 9-year-old was also hit by a car as they were running away from the area during the shooting. Police have also identified that child as Smith’s daughter. She is expected to be okay.

Richmond Police say that Pollard knew Jackson, and there had been an ongoing dispute over the past year.

Richmond Public Schools were closed Wednesday, and all remaining graduation ceremonies for the school district have been rescheduled to next week, according to the school’s superintendent.

