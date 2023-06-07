Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

19-year-old Monroe Park mass shooting suspect arraigned on 2 counts of murder

19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard appeared in court this morning, where he was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder.
By Macy Moors
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hours after his capture, 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard appeared in court Wednesday morning, where he was arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder. More charges are pending.

Pollard, who is being held without bond, is the suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting that killed two and injured several others outside of the Altria Theater following Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony.

Wednesday’s arraignment, held over video chat, lasted about three minutes. Pollard’s status hearing is scheduled for June 21 at 9 a.m.

Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring...
Amari Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park.(Richmond Police Department)

Pollard is accused of shooting seven people, killing a father and son and injuring several others in Monroe Park, adjacent to the Altria Theater.

Pollard’s mother, who also appeared in court today, told NBC12 she is not ready to speak on camera but says she is sorry for the families impacted by her son’s actions. She also says they are working to find legal help.

The family and community have identified the two victims killed in the shooting as 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, 36-year-old Lorenzo Smith.

A 9-year-old was also hit by a car as they were running away from the area during the shooting. Police have also identified that child as Smith’s daughter. She is expected to be okay.

Richmond Police say that Pollard knew Jackson, and there had been an ongoing dispute over the past year.

Richmond Public Schools were closed Wednesday, and all remaining graduation ceremonies for the school district have been rescheduled to next week, according to the school’s superintendent.

More on the Monroe Park mass shooting
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
‘You just kept hearing shots’: Witnesses recount mass shooting in Monroe Park
School, state leaders react to Monroe Park shooting that killed 2, injured 5
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with second-degree murder, with additional...
Richmond Police: Suspect and graduate victim had on-going, year-long dispute
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A combination of pollution, smoke, and lack of precipitation causes this haze, and more...
Why are we seeing so much smoke in Virginia?
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

Latest News

A memorial forms outside Huguenot High School after a student was shot and killed after...
Huguenot High School teacher describes mass shooting after graduation ceremony
A day after the shooting, members of the community are describing the scary moment when the...
Parents, community members demand change following Monroe Park mass shooting
The last day and a half of school have been canceled for all RPS students.
RPS provides update on remaining high school graduations
“Richmond has a pandemic of violence,” 6 sent to VCU Medical Center after graduation mass shooting