Woman injured after shooting in Whitcomb

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured after a shooting in the Northside of Richmond.

Richmond police were in the area shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, June 5, when they heard gunshots from the 2500 block of Whitcomb.

Officers responded to the scene immediately to find a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The shooting is now under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.