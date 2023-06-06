Woman injured after shooting in Whitcomb
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was injured after a shooting in the Northside of Richmond.
Richmond police were in the area shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, June 5, when they heard gunshots from the 2500 block of Whitcomb.
Officers responded to the scene immediately to find a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
She was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The shooting is now under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.