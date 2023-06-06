Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

Download NBC12′s Apps

> NBC12 is on streaming devices on your TV, including Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

> NBC12 First Alert Weather app: Apple Store | Google Play

> NBC12 News app: Apple Store | Google Play

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Juvenile passenger dies in crash on Hull Street Road
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond Police discover man shot to death inside car

Latest News

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says the division is upgrading security measures inside school...
RPS Board fails to vote on school renaming, further delaying decision
Citing rising interest rates, the City of Richmond is now footing some of the bill to build the...
Richmond lays out next steps for Diamond District
RPS board fails to vote on school renaming, further delaying process
The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to hire six prosecutors and group violence...
How Virginia is spending new state funding to prevent gun violence