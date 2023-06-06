Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- A juvenile has died after a fatal car accident involving a sedan, a pickup truck, and a camper on Hull Street Road.
- Richmond School Board fails to rename four schools after an intense debate over renaming them in honor of influential pioneers.
- A major Dam and power plant In Ukraine has been destroyed, causing floods to threaten the lives of more than twenty-thousand people.
- Today’s weather is hot and sunny. Not too humid. Full forecast >
