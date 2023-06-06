Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia DMV issues 3 million REAL ID cards

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles has hit a milestone - more than 3 million REAL IDs have been issued.

Starting May 7, 2025, Virginians who want to board a domestic flight using their driver’s license will have to present a REAL ID-compliant version.

Back in 2022, the DMV issued a two-year extension for those to get the new ID.

Those looking to apply for one will need to go in person with certain documents. However, an application can be filled out online to start.

The DMV says several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport and some military IDs, will also be accepted.

Since REAL ID is optional, DMV says Virginians who want to continue to use their driver’s license as they always have.

For more information about REAL ID, click here.

