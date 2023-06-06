Tuesday Forecast: Hot and sunny. Not too humid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A comfortable week of weather ahead with plenty of sun

*NOTE* Every day other than tomorrow this week deserves a *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week checkmark!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible, especially south of I-64. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible late in the day. Lows in the mid 60s, high near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and storms likely. 1/2 to 1″ rain possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

