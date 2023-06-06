Your Money with Carlson Financial
Tuesday Forecast: Hot and sunny. Not too humid

A Few showers or storms could pop up tomorrow afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A comfortable week of weather ahead with plenty of sun

*NOTE* Every day other than tomorrow this week deserves a *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week checkmark!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times with low humidity. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible, especially south of I-64. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower and storm possible late in the day. Lows in the mid 60s, high near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and storms likely. 1/2 to 1″ rain possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low-80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

