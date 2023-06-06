Police: 7 shot near Monroe Park during graduation celebration, 2 in custody

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have confirmed multiple people were shot outside Altria Theater during a high school graduation celebration.

In an alert to students Tuesday afternoon, police say there is an active shooting on Monroe Park Campus to stay indoors.

Richmond police said in a press conference around 5:15 p.m., officers were inside Altria Theater running security when they reported hearing gunshots outside. Officers on traffic detail found “multiple victims.”

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards says a total of seven people were shot, with three people suffering from life-threatening injuries and four with non-life-threatening injuries. Six other people sustained injuries unrelated to the gunfire, three reported needing to be transported to the hospital for anxiety, two were injured from falls, and one was hit by a car as they were running away from the area.

Police also say they have two people in custody, and there is no longer an active threat to the community.

Richmond Public Schools confirmed a shooting happened outside the theater after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony and occurred in Monroe Park adjacent to the theater. The district says they have canceled Thomas Jefferson High School’s ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight and plan to reschedule their graduation soon.

All RPS schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, out of “an abundance of caution,” according to a message sent to families.

Traffic in the area will be impacted. The following roads will be closed as police continue their investigation:

Belvidere/Broad, Grace/Belvidere southbound, Lombardy/Franklin, Lombardy/Laurel, the 800 block W Franklin, Franklin/Laurel, Laurel/Cathedral, Cumberland/Pine, Floyd/Harrison and Cathedral/Harrison.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as we get more information.

