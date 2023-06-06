Richmond’s Mayor announces $865,000 in grant money to fight climate change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor is trying to get ahead of the negative effects of climate change. Tuesday, Levar Stoney announced $865,000 in grant money to help create more green space, help those fighting hunger on city streets, and much more.

“We have often struggled with getting grants funds and etc.,” said Duron Chavis, Happily Natural Day Executive Director.

Duron Chavis is leading a fight against climate change by providing access and knowledge at Sanfoka Community Orchard off Covington Road.

“The lack of tree canopy, the lack of access to sidewalks, the lack of access to green space, the lack of access to food, this is a great opportunity for us to move our communities forward that have been marginalized the most,” said Chavis.

The grant money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act for groups fighting for environmental justice.

“Climate change poses and existential threat to all of us,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

Mayor Stoney says The Neighborhood Climate Resilience Grant Program will fund jobs and workforce training for climate resilience as well as create green spaces and recreational facilities.

Those in charge of the program also say the money could be used to build sidewalks and other improvements so people can have access. It can also be used to create food banks and other facilities to cut down on hunger.

“It’s about restoring neighborhoods that have had to deal with economic and environmental injustice that has been overlooked,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor.

While the program is being funded through one-time federal money, Mayor Stoney says he hopes they will find funding in future budgets to keep it going.

“I know it will be a hand up. Not a hand out, a hand up to a number of nonprofit organizations that have been doing this work for years, for years,” said Mayor Stoney.

The application process started today. You can find more information here. A team will review all those applications in August and then award the grant money.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.