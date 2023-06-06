Richmond lays out next steps for Diamond District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond is laying out the plans for developing the Diamond District until the end of this year.

The plan, which would bring a new stadium for the Flying Squirrels, has seen some delays due to rising interest rates.

Right now, the city says it’s handing the land where the development will be over to the Richmond EDA.

Over the next few months, the city will work to create a community development authority to oversee the project.

You can find the city’s complete plans on what’s next for the Diamond District for the rest of the year here.

