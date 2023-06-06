Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Richmond lays out next steps for Diamond District

Citing rising interest rates, the City of Richmond is now footing some of the bill to build the...
Citing rising interest rates, the City of Richmond is now footing some of the bill to build the Diamond District project.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond is laying out the plans for developing the Diamond District until the end of this year.

The plan, which would bring a new stadium for the Flying Squirrels, has seen some delays due to rising interest rates.

Right now, the city says it’s handing the land where the development will be over to the Richmond EDA.

Over the next few months, the city will work to create a community development authority to oversee the project.

You can find the city’s complete plans on what’s next for the Diamond District for the rest of the year here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Juvenile passenger dies in crash on Hull Street Road
Police are looking for the driver who was responsible for hitting two pedestrians.
State Police search for driver after hit & run leaves 1 adult and 1 child injured

Latest News

RPS board fails to vote on school renaming, further delaying process
The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares plans to hire six prosecutors and group violence...
How Virginia is spending new state funding to prevent gun violence
Now the zoo is starting a long road to recovery.
Metro Richmond Zoo opens less than 24 hours after major fire
These demonstrations come after the second round of layoffs from the company.
Protests erupt after 100 laid off at Maximus in Chester