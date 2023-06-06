Richmond DPU to host event helping customers enroll in financial assistance programs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond is looking for ways to help residents catch up on their past-due utility bills.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities will host an event on Saturday, June 10, to help customers with past-due utility bills enroll in a financial assistance program.

This all comes after the“Don’t Delay, Pay Today!” campaign was launched in February. The campaign was created to support customers with past-due water or gas utility balances.

The event hosted by Radio One’s Community Clovia will be held at Thomas H. Henderson Middle School, located at 4319 Old Brook Road in Richmond, from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

All customers in financial need are invited to come and explore available relief options, including two recently launched programs titled PromisePay Payment Plans and LIHWAP.

Customers who qualify for payment plans through a partnership with PromisePay can enroll and extend repayments for up to 36 months.

Customers who qualify for the federally funded LIHWAP program, also known as Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, will need a past due water/wastewater balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size.

At the previous DPUCares Customer Support events, more than 400 customers were able to receive assistance.

According to one Richmond DPU customer, applying for LIHWAP or enrolling in a payment plan gives customers peace of mind that allows them to take care of their utility bills without risking disconnection.

Customers in need of assistance but unable to attend Saturday’s event are invited to explore options here.

All customers are encouraged to apply to avoid potential disconnection.

