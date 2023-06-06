Managing Your Mental Health: How to take the first step toward wellness

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Managing Your Mental Health, a series sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health, returns on Wednesday, June 7, and will discuss how to take the first steps toward mental wellness if you’re struggling.

Here’s what you can expect on NBC12 throughout the day Wednesday on TV and on your streaming devices. All live elements can be watched in the video player at the top of this story:

11 a.m. – Jasmine Turner will be in the studio to talk about our overall project and what is coming up later in the day.

12 p.m.- Poet/Author Tisa Melton joins us for 12 About Town to talk about her new poetry book “Ever Evolving”. The conversation will focus on nourishing your mental health through poetry.

3 p.m. – Digital Dialogue with Jasmine Turner and Simone Cuccurullo chat with psychiatrist Dr. Rashida Gray and what to expect if you are prescribed medication for your mental health.

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Members of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Virginia will staff the Call 12 lines. NAMI’s mission is to promote recovery and improve the quality of life for Virginians living with serious mental illness through support, education, and advocacy.

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Simone Cuccurullo talks with a person from NAMI about their own mental health struggles and being diagnosed with mental illness in adulthood.

