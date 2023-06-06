Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Managing Your Mental Health: How to take the first step toward wellness

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Managing Your Mental Health, a series sponsored by WHOA Behavioral Health, returns on Wednesday, June 7, and will discuss how to take the first steps toward mental wellness if you’re struggling.

Here’s what you can expect on NBC12 throughout the day Wednesday on TV and on your streaming devices. All live elements can be watched in the video player at the top of this story:

11 a.m. – Jasmine Turner will be in the studio to talk about our overall project and what is coming up later in the day.

12 p.m.- Poet/Author Tisa Melton joins us for 12 About Town to talk about her new poetry book “Ever Evolving”. The conversation will focus on nourishing your mental health through poetry.

3 p.m. – Digital Dialogue with Jasmine Turner and Simone Cuccurullo chat with psychiatrist Dr. Rashida Gray and what to expect if you are prescribed medication for your mental health.

4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Members of The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Virginia will staff the Call 12 lines. NAMI’s mission is to promote recovery and improve the quality of life for Virginians living with serious mental illness through support, education, and advocacy.

5 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Simone Cuccurullo talks with a person from NAMI about their own mental health struggles and being diagnosed with mental illness in adulthood.

Click/tap here for additional stories about mental health.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
These demonstrations come after the second round of layoffs from the company.
Protests erupt after 100 laid off at Maximus in Chester

Latest News

Fighting the stigma around mental health
The Mindfulness Movement Event is taking place at Monroe Park this Sunday.
Mindfulness Movement Event takes place in Monroe Park Sunday
Breast cancer guidelines changing
Doctor with Sarah Cannon Institute discusses new breast cancer screening guidelines
There’s a new push to get more scientist involved in the state public health lab.
VCU, state lab team up to usher in next generation of scientists for public health