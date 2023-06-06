Juvenile hospitalized after recreation center shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in the middle of the day Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened just after noon on East Reed Street at the Highland Springs Rec Center, near Highland Springs High School and the Henrico Theater.

The female victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

