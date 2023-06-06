Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Juvenile hospitalized after recreation center shooting

Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on Tuesday, October 4. (Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in the middle of the day Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened just after noon on East Reed Street at the Highland Springs Rec Center, near Highland Springs High School and the Henrico Theater.

The female victim is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
These demonstrations come after the second round of layoffs from the company.
Protests erupt after 100 laid off at Maximus in Chester

Latest News

Aging in place
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds
Nearly 90% of adults want to ‘age in place,’ survey finds
Tuesday, Levar Stoney announced $865,000 in grant money to help create more green space, help...
Richmond Mayor announces $865,000 grant to fight climate change
Tamika Brown's car remains in a tow lot in Hopewell as her insurance works to have it towed to...
‘Gone in seconds’: What’s next for victims of Hyundai, Kia thefts after nearly $200 million settlement