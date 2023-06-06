Your Money with Carlson Financial
Here’s the first group of artists to be featured in 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

The festival will return to downtown Richmond's riverfront on Oct. 13-15, 2023.
The festival will return to downtown Richmond's riverfront on Oct. 13-15, 2023.(Venture Richmond)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival has announced its first group of artists ahead of the beloved event’s return this fall.

The festival will make its return to downtown Richmond’s riverfront on Oct. 13-15, 2023.

Artists to be featured include:

  • Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Mandinka): Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
  • Bio Ritmo (salsa): Richmond, Virginia
  • Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk): Nashville, Tennessee
  • Genticorum (Québécois): Montreal, Québec
  • Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula): Carson, California
  • Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin): San Francisco, California
  • Melody Angel (Chicago blues): Chicago, Illinois
  • Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass): Charlestown, Indiana

“We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s ever-changing riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, dance, food and crafts with the James River and our city skyline as the perfect backdrop,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond. “This is the 19th year of the festival, and we couldn’t be more proud of its legacy in Richmond and across Virginia.”

To learn more about the artists, click here.

