Here’s the first group of artists to be featured in 2023 Richmond Folk Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Folk Festival has announced its first group of artists ahead of the beloved event’s return this fall.

The festival will make its return to downtown Richmond’s riverfront on Oct. 13-15, 2023.

Artists to be featured include:

Baba Commandant & the Mandingo Band (Mandinka): Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Bio Ritmo (salsa): Richmond, Virginia

Chuck Mead (rockabilly and honky-tonk): Nashville, Tennessee

Genticorum (Québécois): Montreal, Québec

Hālau ‘O Lilinoe (traditional Hawai’ian hula): Carson, California

Kala Ramnath (Hindustani violin): San Francisco, California

Melody Angel (Chicago blues): Chicago, Illinois

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (bluegrass): Charlestown, Indiana

“We are looking forward to showcasing downtown Richmond’s ever-changing riverfront once again for a beautiful weekend of music, dance, food and crafts with the James River and our city skyline as the perfect backdrop,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events at Venture Richmond. “This is the 19th year of the festival, and we couldn’t be more proud of its legacy in Richmond and across Virginia.”

