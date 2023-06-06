Your Money with Carlson Financial
Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week. (Source: CBC/CTV NETWORK/NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Wildfires in Canada are causing air quality alerts in parts of the U.S.

Minneapolis currently has moderate conditions, although it’s expected to get worse on Tuesday and possibly be hazardous to people with breathing problems.

Most of Wisconsin’s air quality reports have expired, but some spots, including Green Bay and Milwaukee, are still deemed unhealthy.

Among the other states that could have issues over the next 24 hours are New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Forecasters said a cold front is set to move south this week, and that could push smoke to other areas.

