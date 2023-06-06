Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Backpacks of Love’ helps keep kids from going hungry

By Ashley Hendricks
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -As food insecurity continues to plague families across the country, one couple in Powhatan is making sure kids in the community never go hungry.

In this Acts of Kindness, we feature Backpacks of Love co-founder Bobby Fulcher. Fulcher turned his childhood struggles into strength and is helping thousands of kids in the process.

Watch the big moment below:

A Powhatan couple started the organization in 2013.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the...
Police identify infant killed in crash on Hull Street Road
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
Deja Nicole Taylor faces charges of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of recklessly...
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
These demonstrations come after the second round of layoffs from the company.
Protests erupt after 100 laid off at Maximus in Chester

Latest News

Sources: At least 5 people shot near Altria Theater following graduation celebration
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
Police: 7 shot near Monroe Park during graduation celebration, 2 in custody
Several local law enforcement agencies are set to host events for National Night Out on...
Juvenile hospitalized after recreation center shooting
‘Backpacks of Love’ helps keep kids from going hungry