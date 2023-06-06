Active shooter reported near VCU’s Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have crews headed to the scene where there were reports of an active shooter around Monroe Park at Virginia Commonwealth University.

In an alert to students Tuesday afternoon, police say there is an active shooting on Monroe Park Campus to stay indoors. Officers are at the intersection of West Main and North Laurel Streets.

Sources tell Richmond reporter Henry Graff four people may have been shot, although nothing is yet confirmed.

Traffic in the area will be impacted. The Division of Capitol Police says to avoid Belvidere Street from Broad to Cary streets.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as we get more information.

