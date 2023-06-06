Your Money with Carlson Financial
4.9 magnitude quake strikes southern Haiti; 3 dead, several injured

FILE - Earthquake graphic. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern...
FILE - Earthquake graphic. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Haiti early Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Haiti early Tuesday, killing at least three people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The quake struck before dawn near the southern coastal city of Jeremie at a depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“I thought the whole house was going to fall on top of me,” Eric Mpitabakana, a World Food Program official in Jeremie, told The Associated Press by phone.

The three people who died were found under a collapsed house where rescuers were searching for more people, Frankel Maginaire with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency in Jeremie told the AP.

He said that several children were hospitalized with injuries they received after they panicked and ran.

Mpitabakana said things fell around his house and that he and other colleagues are contemplating sleeping outdoors if there are strong aftershocks.

“There were so many people out on the street, and a lot of panic,” he recalled of the moments after the quake struck.

Claude Prepetit, a geologist and engineer with Haiti’s Bureau of Mines and Energy, told Radio Caraibes that smaller earthquakes that occurred earlier this year in southern Haiti led to the bigger one that struck Tuesday.

The earthquake struck almost two years after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southern Haiti and killed more than 2,200 people, with Les Cayes sustaining the most damage. Some people who lost their homes last August are still living in camps.

“We had two years to prepare,” Prepetit said.

In 2010, a magnitude 7 quake near the densely populated capital, Port-au-Prince, killed at least 200,000 people and caused widespread devastation to buildings.

Tuesday’s earthquake comes as Haiti struggles to recover from heavy floods over the weekend that killed at least 45 people, injured 85 and flooded more than 13,600 homes. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has requested international assistance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

