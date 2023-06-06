Your Money with Carlson Financial
47 animals seized from Waynesboro home

Those animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Thirteen cats, 28 dogs and six ducks were seized from a home in Waynesboro after an animal welfare check on Friday, June 2, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

Now, those animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC), and are being housed at the Government Center in Verona.(WHSV)

Now, those animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC), and are being housed at a temporary emergency shelter the Government Center in Verona.

Augusta County Animal Control received an anonymous call in regards to the living conditions at a location on the 700 block of Augusta Farms Road. That person had bought a dog from that location.

ACSO said investigators found two dogs that appeared to be living in a vehicle without food or water. They said it was almost 90 degrees inside the vehicle.

After getting a search warrant, authorities seized 47 animals from the property. On top of the animals that were rescued, four had to be euthanized, and 28 pets were found dead on the property.

The suspect in the case, Carl Rudolph Lentz, was arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

Courtesy of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office(ACSO)

Lentz is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

SVASC staff and volunteers are taking care of the animals and are asking for donations of dog food, blankets and towels. Supplies can be dropped off at the front desk of the Government Center.

“This is still an active investigation,” Sheriff Donald Smith said. “If you have purchased any animals from Mr. Lentz in the past or have knowledge of the living conditions at this location, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 and reference report number 2023-0001669.”

