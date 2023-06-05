Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Fire crews responded to the Metro Richmond Zoo after a severe fire engulfs two buildings on the property. Several animals evacuated.
- Fighter jets cause sonic boom over Washington D.C. after attempts to stop a civilian plane veering off course into a no-fly zone. Plane crashes over Southwestern Virginia, leaving no survivors.
- President Joe Biden signs law legislation that suspends the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025.
- Today’s weather is sunny and pleasant, with low humidity. Full forecast >
