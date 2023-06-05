Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in the City of Harrisonburg.

VSP says the incident began Sunday, June 4, at approximately 8:00 p.m., when the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Center received a 911 call about an individual acting erratic and threatening employees with a knife inside the Walmart in the 100 block of Burgess Road.

When officers from the Harrisonburg Police Department and deputies from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the suspect immediately charged at them. A Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy fired and struck the suspect. Officers immediately rendered medical aid. Walmart was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the evening.

The suspect, Brandon S. Mills, 35, of Rockingham, VA, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

No citizens or law enforcement officers were injured in the incident. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Stay with WHSV for updates.

