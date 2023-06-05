Spring 2023 just won’t quit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a remarkably warm winter (only a trace of snow for Richmond, VA) we’ve transitioned into a remarkably LONG Spring. Meteorological Spring started on March 1 and Astronomical Spring started on March 21 but it started FEELING like Spring back in February. Here’s the data

February:

The month was a scorching 7.8° above average!

An amazing 8° above average (NWS)

February had eight days above 70° plus one day above 80°! The fruit trees broke dormancy very early and signs of spring were everywhere. It was Richmond’s third warmest February on record.

March

The month when spring begins) was only a couple of degrees warmer than February. But at 50.9° it was 2.5° above average. But it definitely wasn’t hot. The month when Spring begins felt appropriate.

Close to Normal (NWS)

April:

Another warmer than normal month

Close to Average during the heat of Spring (NWS)

Although we had two days that hit 89°, It was not too hot. Lots of pleasant days and no subfreezing mornings!

May:

LOTS of pleasant days for outdoor work or play plus no extreme heat or cold. The high didn’t hit 90° and the low didn’t get below 40°

Cooler Than normal (NWS)

JUNE So Far:

A couple of warm days but also cool ones. And prolonged summer heat and humidity don’t look like they are coming any time soon!

Check out the long range forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center (graphics from June 5, 2023). Updated graphics are here

Summer Heat stays away (CPC)

Below normal temperatures likely through mid month (CPC)

You don’t have to take my word for it! The Farmers (although many need rain) have noticed comfortable conditions for people working outside. Dan Gagnon from Broadfork Farm in Chesterfield told me, “Going to enjoy every second of it. Best Spring of farming I can remember”

The summer heat and humidity will eventually get here, but until let’s enjoy the LONG Spring of 2023

