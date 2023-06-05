New police precinct, fire station moving forward in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Off Richmond Highway, firefighters at Station 21 return from one of many calls of the day. The station serves portions of the city’s south side.

“Some of these stations in these areas, they are old and and they are outdated, antiquated and so to update them and replace it gives us an opportunity,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Councilor.

The building has seen better days. Property records show the firehouse is from the 1900s. So the push is on now to rebuild it, providing first responders with a more modern facility.

“They’re there. They sleep. They eat. They have to work out of those situations, out of those areas and we need to ensure that they’re able to do it efficiently, effectively and that they’re not having energy drained by being in that space,” said Councilor Jones.

The same is set to happen across town at the city’s first police precinct. That was built in 1990 and needs an update too. The precinct serves locations like Shockoe Bottom, among others.

Richmond City Council President Mike Jones says they are moving fast on these projects to help save on any potential construction delays.

Monday, councilors pushed forward a move to expedite the process to get work started.

“The projects will take about 18-20 months, and that’s why unless we expedite the process from a legislative standpoint, it would take another two months out of their timeline, and that’s why we want to get the papers expedited and get it to and through,” said Councilor Jones.

Meanwhile, work to replace a fire station on West Cary Street in Richmond is underway. Once completed, Station 12 will be twice the size of the previous one, built in 1908.

Richmond City Council will take up the expedited requests for Fire Station 21 and First Police Precinct at its meeting on June 12.

