Monday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with low Humidity

A gorgeous weather week ahead with humidity staying low through Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near normal temperatures plus low rain chances and low humidity make for a comfortable first full week of June

**NOTE** Almost every day this week deserves a *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week checkmark!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, low humidity. Isolated late shower or storm possible in southern VA Lows near 60°, highs near 80°. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny low humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. low humidity Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. low humidityLows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s. A slight chance of showers/storms late in the day.

Monday brings a chance of rain.

Nice Sunday ahead