Monday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with low Humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near normal temperatures plus low rain chances and low humidity make for a comfortable first full week of June

**NOTE** Almost every day this week deserves a *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week checkmark!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, low humidity. Isolated late shower or storm possible in southern VA Lows near 60°, highs near 80°. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny low humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. low humidity Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. low humidityLows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s. A slight chance of showers/storms late in the day.

Monday brings a chance of rain.

