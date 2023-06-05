Monday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with low Humidity
A gorgeous weather week ahead with humidity staying low through Friday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near normal temperatures plus low rain chances and low humidity make for a comfortable first full week of June
**NOTE** Almost every day this week deserves a *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week checkmark!
Monday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy with low humidity. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, low humidity. Isolated late shower or storm possible in southern VA Lows near 60°, highs near 80°. (Late Rain Chance: 20%)
Thursday: Mostly sunny low humidity. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. low humidity Lows in the mid-50s, highs in mid 80s°.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. low humidityLows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s. A slight chance of showers/storms late in the day.
Monday brings a chance of rain.
