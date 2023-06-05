Your Money with Carlson Financial
Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher faces federal charges

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -The mother of a 6-year-old Newport News boy who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January is facing federal gun and drug charges.

According to WAVY, court documents say Deja Taylor faces federal charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance in possessing a firearm and making a false statement while purchasing a gun. The documents state she “was an unlawful user of marijuana.”

A grand jury indicted Taylor in April on charges of felony child neglect and misdemeanor of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm that could endanger a child.

The court filing states that “on or about July 19, 2022,” Taylor knew she was an unlawful user of a controlled substance and possessed a Taurus model PT111, G2A 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

The documents also state that she “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement to Winfree Firearms” that she was not an unlawful user of marijuana, “when in fact, she then knew she was an unlawful user of marijuana.”

In January, her first-grader got a hold of the gun, shooting and injuring his teacher Abby Zwerner.

Taylor was already indicted of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. At this time, we do not know if she has been taken back into police custody.

