Richmond Police discover man shot to death inside car

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on Richmond’s southside early Monday morning.

At around 4:15 a.m., officers were on patrol when they found a suspicious vehicle in the 3800 block of Castle Wood Road.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found a man shot to death inside the car.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.