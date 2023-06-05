Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo, all animals saved from flames

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are actively responding to a fire at Metro Richmond Zoo.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo located on Beaver Bridge Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find several buildings on fire, including several maintenance buildings and a veterinary clinic. Initially, Chesterfield Fire thought there may have been some animals lost within that building.

The latest update came at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning where Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey told NBC12 all animals thought to have been lost in the veterinary building have been located and are alive.

There was one animal enclosure fence damaged and all of those animals have been accounted for and there are no others in danger.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

