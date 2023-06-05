Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo, all animals saved from flames

A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSELEY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews are actively responding to a fire at Metro Richmond Zoo.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the Metro Richmond Zoo located on Beaver Bridge Road.

Crews arrived on the scene to find several buildings on fire, including several maintenance buildings and a veterinary clinic. Initially, Chesterfield Fire thought there may have been some animals lost within that building.

The latest update came at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning where Deputy Fire Marshal Joe Harvey told NBC12 all animals thought to have been lost in the veterinary building have been located and are alive.

There was one animal enclosure fence damaged and all of those animals have been accounted for and there are no others in danger.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details emerge.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
NBC12 is on your side with a list of Summer events that will help you make the most out of your...
Summer events are happening in RVA

Latest News

One person dead after Chesterfield house fire
Gun Violence Survivors Share Their Stories At Event
End Gun Violence Wear Orange Day Event
Wear Orange event gathers Richmond community for gun violence prevention awareness
Police are looking for the driver who was responsible for hitting two pedestrians.
State Police search for driver after hit & run leaves 1 adult and 1 child injured