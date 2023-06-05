Juvenile passenger dies in crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD CO., Va. (WWBT) -A juvenile has died in Chesterfield after the car they were riding in crashed into a truck on Hull Street Road Monday afternoon.

On Monday, June 5, Chesterfield County Police were called to the 20800 block of Hull Street Road at the intersection of Skinquarter Road.

An investigation revealed just before 2:30 p.m., a 1999 Toyota sedan was traveling east on Hull Street Road when it hit a 2019 GMC pickup truck and camper that had pulled off onto the right shoulder.

A juvenile passenger in the Toyota sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Hull Street Road is down to one lane in each direction near Skinquarter Road, and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.