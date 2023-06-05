Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Here’s a list of Richmond restaurants participating in Dine out for Pride Week

In celebration of Pride Month, nearly 30 restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area are...
In celebration of Pride Month, nearly 30 restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area are participating in the first-ever Dine Out for Pride Week.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In celebration of Pride Month, nearly 30 restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area are participating in the first-ever Dine Out for Pride Week.

From June 5 through June 11, customers can order a selected signature cocktail. For each signature cocktail sold, $1 will be donated in equal parts to VA Pride and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

The restaurants participating in Dine Out for Pride Week include:

  • Bar Solita
  • Bell Cafe
  • Casa del Barco Canal Walk
  • Dave & Buster’s Richmond
  • eazzy burger
  • Heritage
  • JewFro
  • Main Street Streakhouse
  • Ms. Bees Juice Bar
  • Papis
  • Pinky’s
  • Restaurant Adarra
  • River City Roll
  • Sam Miller’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar
  • SB’s Lakeside Love Shack
  • SB’s Main Street Love Shack
  • Shagbark Restaurant
  • Soul Taco
  • Southbound
  • Tang and Biscuit
  • Tarrant’s Downtown
  • Tarrant’s West
  • The Locker Room
  • Three Notch’d Brewing Company
  • Wok This Way
  • ZZQ

To learn more about Dine Out for Pride Week, click here.

