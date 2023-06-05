Here’s a list of Richmond restaurants participating in Dine out for Pride Week
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In celebration of Pride Month, nearly 30 restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area are participating in the first-ever Dine Out for Pride Week.
From June 5 through June 11, customers can order a selected signature cocktail. For each signature cocktail sold, $1 will be donated in equal parts to VA Pride and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.
The restaurants participating in Dine Out for Pride Week include:
- Bar Solita
- Bell Cafe
- Casa del Barco Canal Walk
- Dave & Buster’s Richmond
- eazzy burger
- Heritage
- JewFro
- Main Street Streakhouse
- Ms. Bees Juice Bar
- Papis
- Pinky’s
- Restaurant Adarra
- River City Roll
- Sam Miller’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar
- SB’s Lakeside Love Shack
- SB’s Main Street Love Shack
- Shagbark Restaurant
- Soul Taco
- Southbound
- Tang and Biscuit
- Tarrant’s Downtown
- Tarrant’s West
- The Locker Room
- Three Notch’d Brewing Company
- Wok This Way
- ZZQ
