Here’s a list of Richmond restaurants participating in Dine out for Pride Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In celebration of Pride Month, nearly 30 restaurants in the Metro-Richmond area are participating in the first-ever Dine Out for Pride Week.

From June 5 through June 11, customers can order a selected signature cocktail. For each signature cocktail sold, $1 will be donated in equal parts to VA Pride and the OutRVA project of the Richmond Region Tourism Foundation.

The restaurants participating in Dine Out for Pride Week include:

Bar Solita

Bell Cafe

Casa del Barco Canal Walk

Dave & Buster’s Richmond

eazzy burger

Heritage

JewFro

Main Street Streakhouse

Ms. Bees Juice Bar

Papis

Pinky’s

Restaurant Adarra

River City Roll

Sam Miller’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar

SB’s Lakeside Love Shack

SB’s Main Street Love Shack

Shagbark Restaurant

Soul Taco

Southbound

Tang and Biscuit

Tarrant’s Downtown

Tarrant’s West

The Locker Room

Three Notch’d Brewing Company

Wok This Way

ZZQ

To learn more about Dine Out for Pride Week, click here.

