HCPS to host job fair for 2023-2024 school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are on the search for passionate and qualified staff members for the 2023-2024 school year.

The county will host two job fairs in the month of June. Canidates will have the opportunity to speak with school division representatives and see if a career with HCPS is the right fit.

Open positions include bus drivers, school nutrition staff members, custodial staff members, substitute teachers, temporary instructional assistants and teachers.

The first Job fair will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Varina Area Library, located at 1875 New Market Road in Henrico, Va. 23231.

The second job fair will only cater to candidates for school nutrition staff. The event will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gayton Branch Library, located at 10600 Gayton Road in Henrico, Va. 23238.

HCPS is also on the search for school bus drivers. Newly hired bus drivers are eligible to receive a $3000 bonus paid in installments throughout the year. Qualified drivers will be paid to train. Current HCPS bus drivers are also eligible to receive bonuses through a safe driver and attendance incentive program. Any bus driver who wishes to work during the summer will also have the opportunity to receive an extended full-time contract.

Candidates for full-time and substitute bus drivers must: be at least 21 years old; have a valid Virginia driver’s license; be able to obtain a CDL Class B instructional permit or hold a CDL Class B license with endorsements in P/S (Passenger Transportation/School Bus) and airbrakes; and pass a physical and a drug test.

Those who cannot attend the job fair are welcome to call the HCPS Human Resources Department at 804-652-3664 to discuss open positions.

