American Legion rolls out American flag repository at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - A repository station to collect faded, old, and/or torn American flags has been put into place at Bridgewater Plaza at Smith Mountain Lake.

Flags collected from the repository will be “properly retired by the American Legion and given to a local funeral home to be placed with deceased veterans prior to their burial,” according to the American Legion Post 62.

The community is invited to a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. on Flag Day, June 14, 2023, at Bridgewater Plaza (16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta).

The location of the repository was chosen, according to the American Legion, because of its closeness to the Smith Mountain Lake Chamber of Commerce and the high level of traffic from Franklin and Bedford counties.

After the ceremony, there will be an American Legion Post 62 Flag Day Event on Scruggs Road across from Old Oak Café. There will be about 200 American flags with ribbons to honor U.S. veterans, military, and first responders.

Ribbon sponsorship is $20 and will be available at Bridgewater Plaza during the dedication ceremony and the Scruggs Road location from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Flag Day. Anyone not in the Smith Mountain Lake area, but who want to participate, can mail sponsorship donations to: American Legion Post 62, PO Box 1075, Moneta, VA 24121.

Flags will remain in place throughout the weekend.

