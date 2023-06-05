Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
A fire damages buildings at Metro Richmond Zoo. Photo Courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMs
Large fire at Metro Richmond Zoo leaves 1 animal dead
12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
NBC12 is on your side with a list of Summer events that will help you make the most out of your...
Summer events are happening in RVA

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond Police discover man shot to death inside car
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 bodies recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say