Sunday Forecast: Decreasing clouds, cooler and less humid
Pleasant end to the weekend, warmer for the week ahead
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking minimal rain chances through the upcoming week.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s.
Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with light evening showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs near 80°.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
