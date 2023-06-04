Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Decreasing clouds, cooler and less humid

Pleasant end to the weekend, warmer for the week ahead
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tracking minimal rain chances through the upcoming week.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy start, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with light evening showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 60°, highs near 80°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

