RVA RIMBY raises money for people with disabilities, in recovery and veterans to experience adventure

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, the 5th annual RVA Right In My Backyard Festival returned after a year off due to a rain out.

“So Covid we had a pause then last year we didn’t have an indoor space so it got rained out,” explained Alek Wiggins, the program coordinator at Beyoncé Boundaries.

The RVA RIMBY event is put together by the non-profit organization, Beyond Boundaries. The group gives people with disabilities, veterans, people who are recovering and others the opportunity to experience outdoor adventures, they may not always get to do.

“It’s really important here in Richmond, we have lots of adventure for everyone but it’s hard for everyone oa access that so we try to make it more accessible for different types of people that don’t normally get to experience the spaces that we all love so much,” said Wiggins.

The event was held at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery from 12pm-4pm, during that time, kids got to jump around on big inflatable canoes, play cornhole and get their face painted while parents relaxed with a drink.

“It seems like people are really enjoying themselves. It’s really exciting and I know a lot of people who get to work with us are happy to see us out here and we get to see a lot of our participants out here who we see on a weekly, monthly basis,” Wiggins said.

