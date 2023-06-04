Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

RVA RIMBY raises money for people with disabilities, in recovery and veterans to experience adventure

Inflatable canoe used for rafting on the James River
Inflatable canoe used for rafting on the James River(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, the 5th annual RVA Right In My Backyard Festival returned after a year off due to a rain out.

“So Covid we had a pause then last year we didn’t have an indoor space so it got rained out,” explained Alek Wiggins, the program coordinator at Beyoncé Boundaries.

The RVA RIMBY event is put together by the non-profit organization, Beyond Boundaries. The group gives people with disabilities, veterans, people who are recovering and others the opportunity to experience outdoor adventures, they may not always get to do.

“It’s really important here in Richmond, we have lots of adventure for everyone but it’s hard for everyone oa access that so we try to make it more accessible for different types of people that don’t normally get to experience the spaces that we all love so much,” said Wiggins.

The event was held at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery from 12pm-4pm, during that time, kids got to jump around on big inflatable canoes, play cornhole and get their face painted while parents relaxed with a drink.

“It seems like people are really enjoying themselves. It’s really exciting and I know a lot of people who get to work with us are happy to see us out here and we get to see a lot of our participants out here who we see on a weekly, monthly basis,” Wiggins said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Police are looking for the driver who was responsible for hitting two pedestrians.
State Police search for driver after hit & run leaves 1 adult and 1 child injured
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

NBC12 is on your side with a list of Summer events that will help you make the most out of your...
Summer events are happening in RVA
Summer 2023: Show us your photos!
Pride-themed activities at the Poe Museum throughout June
Weekend Wrap-Up: Fun events happening around Richmond