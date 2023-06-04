Your Money with Carlson Financial
FAA Confirms Plane Crash in Southwest Virginia

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain in a sparsely populated area of southwest Virginia around 3 p.m. local time on June 4.

The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn., and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

