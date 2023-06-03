Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Wear Orange event gathers Richmond community for gun violence prevention awareness

End Gun Violence Wear Orange Day Event
End Gun Violence Wear Orange Day Event(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wear Orange event at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery brought gun violence survivors, local officials and families together to learn about how to end gun violence in the City of Richmond.

It was an emotional event as survivors recalled their traumatic experiences to educate the community and show other survivors, they are not alone.

The city is seeing more gun violence today, than ever before. Survivors and victims’ families are completely changed after experiencing gun violence.

“When the initial gunshot reverberated through the building, silence engulfed the room,” said Elizabeth Stout.

“My heart sinks because I know something happened in our city and that another life has been altered and maybe even lost. “Physically and emotionally, they’re still dealing with the scars of that,” said Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards.

A parkland shooting survivor recalls the day her peace was ripped from her.

She now, along with many gun violence victims, struggles with PTSD, depression and anxiety.

“We waited for 20 agonizing minutes for the police to escort us out of the classroom. In that moment the innocence i possessed evaporated,  said Stout.

According to the gun violence archive - there have been over 250 mass shootings in the United States this year.

Data also shows that over 750 children have lost their lives to guns in our country - in the first 6 months of the year. In Richmond - multiple students have been victims of gun violence this year and more guns are showing up on school property.

The Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Shannon Taylor, says there is no excuse for this.

“There is absolutely no reason why weapons of war are in the hands of young people in the streets of Henrico, the city of Richmond, Chesterfield, in this nation.We are in  cultural war right now,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
Ashley Hendricks will join the 12 News Today team as a co-anchor beginning Monday, June 5.
Ashley Hendricks to co-anchor 12 News Today
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’

Latest News

Police are looking for the driver who was responsible for hitting two pedestrians.
State Police search for driver after hit & run leaves 1 adult and 1 child injured
In a statement from the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, officials wrote Sigmon has resigned from...
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee arraignment date set in Florida for sex charge
Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to a home on Chester Forest Lane late Friday evening.
1 person found dead in Chesterfield house fire
Kids at Friday's event were asked to pledge against gun violence and speak up if they see...
‘Bridging the Gap’ Gun Violence Awareness Day event held in Hopewell