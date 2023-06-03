Summer events are happening in RVA
Here is a list of events happening in Richmond and surrounding areas for Summer 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we embrace the warm weather, it’s time to break out the sandals, shorts, and bathing suits.
Richmond is full of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy, and NBC12 is here to help you make the most out of your summer.
Here is a list of events in RVA and nearby areas:
June
Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Noon - 4 p.m.
Kanawha Plaza, E Canal St, Richmond, VA 23219
Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour 2023
Monday, June 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220.
‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ in Concert
Saturday, June 10, 2023. Doors open one hour before show time.
Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220.
Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration
Friday, June 10 - Saturday, June 11. More details to come.
Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
17th Street Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219
Saturday, June 24 - Sunday, July 9, 2023
Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047
Summer Artisan Market at Hardywood West Creek
Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, Richmond, VA 23238.
July
Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220.
Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Noon - 4 p.m.
Kanawha Plaza, E Canal St, Richmond, VA 23219
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047
‘Aint Too Proud’: Life and Times of the Temptations
Tuesday, July 11 - Saturday, July 15, 2023. Doors open one hour before show time.
Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220
Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
17th Street Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219
Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047
Friday, June 30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230
August
Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Noon - 4 p.m.
Kanawha Plaza, E Canal St, Richmond, VA 23219
Friday, August 25, 9 p.m. – Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m.
Monroe Park, 620 W Main St, Richmond, VA.
Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
17th Street Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219
Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 7 p.m.
3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230
