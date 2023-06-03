Summer events are happening in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As we embrace the warm weather, it’s time to break out the sandals, shorts, and bathing suits.

Richmond is full of exciting activities for everyone to enjoy, and NBC12 is here to help you make the most out of your summer.

Here is a list of events in RVA and nearby areas:

June

Brunch on the Plaza

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Noon - 4 p.m.

Kanawha Plaza, E Canal St, Richmond, VA 23219

Kevin Hart: Reality Check Tour 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220.

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ in Concert

Saturday, June 10, 2023. Doors open one hour before show time.

Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220.

Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration

Friday, June 10 - Saturday, June 11. More details to come.

The Silent Party

Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

17th Street Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Grand Carnivale

Saturday, June 24 - Sunday, July 9, 2023

Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047

Summer Artisan Market at Hardywood West Creek

Sunday, June 25, 2023, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr, Richmond, VA 23238.

July

85 South Show Live

Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220.

Brunch on the Plaza

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Noon - 4 p.m.

Kanawha Plaza, E Canal St, Richmond, VA 23219

4th of July Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047

‘Aint Too Proud’: Life and Times of the Temptations

Tuesday, July 11 - Saturday, July 15, 2023. Doors open one hour before show time.

Altria Theater, 6 N Laurel St, Richmond, VA 23220

The Silent Party

Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

17th Street Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219

World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA 23047

Movie Night at the Diamond

Friday, June 30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230

August

Brunch on the Plaza

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Noon - 4 p.m.

Kanawha Plaza, E Canal St, Richmond, VA 23219

Iron Blossom Festival

Friday, August 25, 9 p.m. – Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m.

Monroe Park, 620 W Main St, Richmond, VA.

The Silent Party

Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

17th Street Market, 100 N 17th St, Richmond, VA 23219

Movie Night at the Diamond

Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 7 p.m.

3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond, VA 23230

