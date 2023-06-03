State Police search for driver after hit & run leaves 1 adult and 1 child injured

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State police are looking for a driver after a pedestrian-involved hit & run occurred at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 50 in Clarke County, Virginia.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday, June 3, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s when an SUV backed out of a parking spot and struck two pedestrians. The SUV then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Please call 540-662-3313 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov if you have any information related to this incident or about the maroon SUV or its driver. (Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. to find a 42-year-old female and a 2-year-old male who suffered minor injuries due to the incident. They were both treated for their injuries at the scene.

State police are asking for help from the community to find the driver, who is described as an adult female with blonde or light-colored hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt.

Police are looking for this woman who is described as an adult female with blonde or light-colored hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white or light-colored shirt. (Virginia State Police)

Police describe the vehicle as a maroon or red-colored SUV with possible damage on the driver-side rear.

Police are looking for the driver who is responsible for hitting two pedestrians. (Virginia State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-662-3313 or #77 from a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov if you have any information related to this incident or about the maroon SUV or its driver.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.