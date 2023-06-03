Saturday Forecast: Warm & Muggy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry Sunday with low humidity to end the weekend!

Saturday: Mostly sunny start with a few afternoon and evening showers and storms as a cold front arrives. Low risk of severe storms west of I-95, hail and strong winds possible. Best timeframe 1-7pm. Highs in the mid-80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy start. Becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: A light morning shower is possible. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low-50s, highs in the upper 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 80s.

