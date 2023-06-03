‘Bridging the Gap’ Gun Violence Awareness Day event held in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - What looked like a festival at Atwater soccer field in Hopewell Friday night was a chance for kids to feel safe being kids and for families to learn more about gun violence.

”Some of the parents were talking about how they don’t see kids running and playing in the neighborhood anymore because they’re scared,” Shantae Wheeler with Hopewell Prince George Healthy Families said.

Wheeler said after speaking with parents that shootings and killings, in a way, can become desensitizing for some, but it should be a wake-up call.

One in particular in Hopewell was the death of an 8-year-old at the end of last year.

”It’s heartbreaking. No mom should ever have to experience that,” Wheeler said. “No child should ever have to miss her ninth birthday due to gun violence.”

At Friday’s event, gun locks were handed out to parents who own a weapon, while panel discussions were held with police on addressing the issue.

Survivors of victims of gun violence also told their stories, like Amanda Lynch.

”Unfortunately, he was in Baltimore, which is his home town this past October,” Lynch said. “So on Oct. 30, just walking down the street, he became a victim of gun violence.”

Lynch’s husband, Marcus, was shot and killed seven months ago, and no one has been charged with his death.

”They have a very grainy video so they can see the perpetrators, but there was no interaction between him and them,” Lynch said. “I mean, there was no motive, and he didn’t know them.”

She said it’s the hardest thing her family has ever had to go through.

As a trauma specialist with the Crater Health District, Lynch says finding healing can be challenging, but there’s nothing wrong with slowing down and remembering your memories.

”My family is not immune. Know that you’re not immune because of race, or class, or what side of town you live on,” Lynch said. “These things can happen to anyone at any time.”

