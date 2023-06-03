Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

‘Bridging the Gap’ Gun Violence Awareness Day event held in Hopewell

What looked like a festival in Hopewell Friday night was a chance for kids to feel safe being kids and for families to learn more about gun violence.
By John Hood
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - What looked like a festival at Atwater soccer field in Hopewell Friday night was a chance for kids to feel safe being kids and for families to learn more about gun violence.

”Some of the parents were talking about how they don’t see kids running and playing in the neighborhood anymore because they’re scared,” Shantae Wheeler with Hopewell Prince George Healthy Families said.

Wheeler said after speaking with parents that shootings and killings, in a way, can become desensitizing for some, but it should be a wake-up call.

One in particular in Hopewell was the death of an 8-year-old at the end of last year.

”It’s heartbreaking. No mom should ever have to experience that,” Wheeler said. “No child should ever have to miss her ninth birthday due to gun violence.”

At Friday’s event, gun locks were handed out to parents who own a weapon, while panel discussions were held with police on addressing the issue.

Survivors of victims of gun violence also told their stories, like Amanda Lynch.

”Unfortunately, he was in Baltimore, which is his home town this past October,” Lynch said. “So on Oct. 30, just walking down the street, he became a victim of gun violence.”

Lynch’s husband, Marcus, was shot and killed seven months ago, and no one has been charged with his death.

”They have a very grainy video so they can see the perpetrators, but there was no interaction between him and them,” Lynch said. “I mean, there was no motive, and he didn’t know them.”

She said it’s the hardest thing her family has ever had to go through.

As a trauma specialist with the Crater Health District, Lynch says finding healing can be challenging, but there’s nothing wrong with slowing down and remembering your memories.

”My family is not immune. Know that you’re not immune because of race, or class, or what side of town you live on,” Lynch said. “These things can happen to anyone at any time.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Ashley Hendricks will join the 12 News Today team as a co-anchor beginning Monday, June 5.
Ashley Hendricks to co-anchor 12 News Today

Latest News

‘Bridging the Gap’ Gun Violence Awareness Day event held in Hopewell
Ann Baskervill resigning as Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney
Baskervill, Dinwiddie’s top prosecutor, submitted her letter of resignation to county...
Ann Baskervill resigning as Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney
According to school administrators, the Culture Fair allowed students to feel supported and...
J.R. Tucker High School fights chronic absenteeism through ‘care, connection, and collaboration’