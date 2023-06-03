1 person found dead in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities were called to the 8600 block of Chester Forest Lane Friday, June 2, just after 10 p.m. for reports of a residential fire.

When Firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke inside the home. It took thirty minutes to contain the fire, and during that process, firefighters found one resident dead.

The resident’s identity is being withheld until identification from the medical examiner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Chesterfield Fire Marshals Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

