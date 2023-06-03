Your Money with Carlson Financial
1 person found dead in Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to a home on Chester Forest Lane late Friday evening.
Chesterfield Fire and EMS were called to a home on Chester Forest Lane late Friday evening.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities were called to the 8600 block of Chester Forest Lane Friday, June 2, just after 10 p.m. for reports of a residential fire.

When Firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke inside the home. It took thirty minutes to contain the fire, and during that process, firefighters found one resident dead.

The resident’s identity is being withheld until identification from the medical examiner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Chesterfield Fire Marshals Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

