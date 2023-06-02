Your Money with Carlson Financial
Why groups are fighting over obscure 1960s-era ‘slot and perimeter’ rules at a Virginia airport

"A view of Reagan National airport. The control tower, terminal, and Washington Metro are...
"A view of Reagan National airport. The control tower, terminal, and Washington Metro are visible"
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
This spring has seen increased bickering in Northern Virginia over two little-known aviation regulations called the slot and perimeter rules, which govern operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County. What exactly are they — and why are people fighting over them? Read on to figure out what you need to know.

What is the perimeter rule?

The perimeter rule limits the distance of nonstop flights to and from Reagan National to 1,250 miles — roughly the distance westward to Kansas and Nebraska and as far north as Quebec and Newfoundland.

Initially set at 650 miles in 1966 and then later increased, the perimeter was intended to help reduce congestion at Reagan National and encourage use of the much larger Dulles International Airport in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

