What to know about RPS graduations at Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will celebrate the class of 2023 with graduation ceremonies at Altria Theater this year.

The ceremonies will take place at the historic theater from June 6 through June 8. Each graduate will receive 10 tickets to their ceremony, and a livestream is available for those who can’t make it in person.

Paid street parking will be available in designated areas. Students and guests can also pay $10 to park in the Virginia Commonwealth University parking deck directly across from Altria Theater.

Here is a list of the ceremonies at the theater as well as what schools’ plans for non-graduating students:

June 6

10 a.m. - Richmond Community High School: Non-graduating students will attend graduation.

4 p.m. - Huguenot High School: School will release 2 hours early for non-graduating students.

7 p.m. - Thomas Jefferson High School: School will operate normally for non-graduating students.

June 7

10 a.m. - Franklin Military Academy: Non-graduating students will have an asynchronous day.

4 p.m. - John Marshall High School: School will release 2 hours early for non-graduating students.

7 p.m. - Armstrong High School: School will operate normally for non-graduating students.

June 8

10 a.m. - Open High School: Non-graduating students will have an asynchronous day.

4 p.m. - George Wythe High School: School will release 2 hours early for non-graduating students.

More information is available on RPS’s graduation webpage, where links to the livestreams will also be posted.

