Weekend Wrap-Up: Fun events happening around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From Pride Month celebrations to a comedy legend, there is a lot in store for the River City over the next few days.

Sounds of 17th Street kicks off Friday night.

Every first Friday of the month until October, you can head to 17th Street Market for some of the best music and entertainment in the city.

The monthly event is starting with Pride on the Market from 7-9 p.m.

There will be a drag show and a dance party.

The Richmond Greek Festival is back in Richmond for the first time in three years.

It runs through Sunday at the Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral near the corner of Grove and Malvern avenues.

There will be traditional Greek performances and food.

It’s free to attend.

Coming soon to the Altria Theater: Comedian Kevin Hart.

Hart’s 2023 Reality Check tour is coming to Richmond on Monday, June 5.

The show starts at 7 p.m.

You can find tickets on the theater’s website.

