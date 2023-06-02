Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Friday, June 1, 2023
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- The U.S. Senate gives the final approval for the debt ceiling averting an economic crisis. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.
- A teen accused of shooting two classmates outside of George Wythe High School has now been indicted on new charges. David Gutierrez originally faced two attempted murder charges, but those were set aside.
- The search is on for a Richmond woman who allegedly abandoned her daughter with special needs in the Michigan woods.
- In a terrifying video caught on a school bus camera last month, a student is nearly hit by an SUV that doesn’t stop for those red flashing lights.
- The Greek Festival is now underway and runs through Sunday.
- Today is an Air Quality Alert for the metro Richmond area. Full forecast >
