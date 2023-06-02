Video shows car nearly hit Richmond student walking to school bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a terrifying video caught on a school bus camera last month, a student is nearly hit by an SUV that doesn’t stop for those red flashing lights.

It all happened on Richmond Highway, a six-lane section of road where parents say they see speeders every day.

”They be racing, and they are going fast, I’m scared to cross the streets sometimes here,” said Avis Malone, a parent.

In the video, you can see cars begin to stop when the crossing arm on the bus comes out, but an SUV changes lanes, going past the arm and almost hitting a student.

Malone says it’s concerning to see that video with so many kids living around the busy road.

”There’s a lot going on; look at the little child right there running, and you never know they’re just playing,” Malone said.

The footage was captured by Bus Patrol, a company that Richmond Public Schools partnered with six years ago to reduce the number of illegal school bus passes.

“Then in 2017, people were driving like fools, and it’s only increased in my opinion since then,” said Jonathan Young, a school board member.

Since the start of this school year, more than 4,000 tickets have been issued for illegally passing a stopped school bus in Richmond.

“You can’t miss a school bus, and you sure as heck can’t miss a school bus with the lights on and the arm extended,” Young said. “There’s no excuse.”

According to Virginia state law, drivers must stop for a school bus when the stop sign is extended when approaching from any direction and remain stopped until the bus begins to move.

If there’s a barrier or median between the driver and the bus, the driver is not required to stop but should still be cautious of students.

“Our students shouldn’t have to worry about if they can arrive to school safe because people are out on the roads driving like fools,” Young said.

Richmond Police says the driver who passed the stop arm was cited just days after the incident with a $250 fine.

