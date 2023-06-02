Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond to close multiple roads, Mayo bridge for floodwall testing

The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall...
The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall testing starting June 3.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall testing from Saturday, June 3 through Friday, June 9.

The testing will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

DATESCLOSURE LOCATIONDETAILS
Saturday, June 3Mayo Bridge at Hull St.Bridge closed. No through traffic. Southbound open to island.
Sunday, June 4Mayo Bridge at Dock St.Bridge closed. No through traffic. Northbound open to island.
Monday, June 5South 12th and E. Byrd St.E. Byrd St. between S. 12th St. & Virginia St.
Tuesday, June 6Brander St.Brander St. entrance at Wastewater Treatment Plant & Ancarrow’s Boat Ramp
Wednesday, June 7South 12th & E. Byrd St.
Dock St.		South 12th & E. Byrd streets
Dock Street from 18th to 21st streets
Thursday, June 8Goodes St. off Commerce RoadGoode St. restricted to one lane at CSX Railroad crossing
Friday, June 921st & Cary St.Cary St. between S. 20th & S. 22nd Streets

Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic during its testing, including to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

During the testing, details of adjoining streets, barricades, and signs will be posted.

Richmond’s floodwall gates get tested yearly to ensure they are operable when needed.

