Richmond to close multiple roads, Mayo bridge for floodwall testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall testing from Saturday, June 3 through Friday, June 9.

The testing will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.

DATES CLOSURE LOCATION DETAILS Saturday, June 3 Mayo Bridge at Hull St. Bridge closed. No through traffic. Southbound open to island. Sunday, June 4 Mayo Bridge at Dock St. Bridge closed. No through traffic. Northbound open to island. Monday, June 5 South 12th and E. Byrd St. E. Byrd St. between S. 12th St. & Virginia St. Tuesday, June 6 Brander St. Brander St. entrance at Wastewater Treatment Plant & Ancarrow’s Boat Ramp Wednesday, June 7 South 12th & E. Byrd St.

Dock St. South 12th & E. Byrd streets

Dock Street from 18th to 21st streets Thursday, June 8 Goodes St. off Commerce Road Goode St. restricted to one lane at CSX Railroad crossing Friday, June 9 21st & Cary St. Cary St. between S. 20th & S. 22nd Streets

Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic during its testing, including to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

During the testing, details of adjoining streets, barricades, and signs will be posted.

Richmond’s floodwall gates get tested yearly to ensure they are operable when needed.

