Parent charged after gun found in trash can at Henrico school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Almost a month after a gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in Henrico, a parent is now facing charges.

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has charged the child’s parent, Matthew Craig Berger, 39, of Henrico, with abuse and neglect of children and allowing access to firearms by children.

On May 16, a school resource officer was called in reference to a firearm located inside the school.

According to Henrico Police, the school administration told the SRO that a student told a teacher about another student in possession of a firearm.

After investigating, the child was identified, and the firearm was recovered in a bathroom trash can.

Police say there was no known direct threat against anyone.

