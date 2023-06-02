Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Parent charged after gun found in trash can at Henrico elementary school

Matthew Berger faces two charges including abuse and neglect of children and allowing access to firearms by children
Almost a month after a gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in...
Almost a month after a gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in Henrico, a parent is now facing charges.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Desiree Montilla
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A parent is now facing charges almost a month after a gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in Henrico.

The Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has charged the child’s parent, Matthew Craig Berger, 39, of Henrico, with abuse and neglect of children and allowing access to firearms by children.

On May 16, a school resource officer was called about a firearm inside the school. Henrico Police said the school administration told the SRO a student told a teacher about another student possessing a gun.

After investigating, the child was identified, and the firearm was recovered in a bathroom trash can. Officers also believe there was no known direct threat against anyone.

NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin told NBC12 Berger is facing two Class 1 Misdemeanors. If convicted, each misdemeanor could be punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

“I think what you have here is a very careful charging decision to not go overboard but to charge consistent with whatever the facts are that they have determined,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin also believes the charges send a strong message to parents.

“I also think also there’s a growing movement to hold parents responsible when children, those younger than 14, are able to get a hold of a loaded firearm that’s been left unsecured obviously available for the child to take and, in case, take to school,” he said.

The charges come as Henrico reports a rise in incidents of students bringing guns to school. The latest case happened on Wednesday at John Rolfe Middle School, where police found a loaded gun on a student.

This week, Henrico County also shared a gun safety message urging parents to have more vigilance and to keep their firearms locked from children.

“As responsible gun owners, we have to do a better job of having those conversations with our kids, making sure we’re locking up our firearms and making sure they’re not accessible to our school-aged kids,” said Henrico Police Chief Eric English during the video. “I just want to make sure we’re doing our collective job to ensure our schools are safe.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs

Latest News

Henrico County Public Schools' graduation will take place at VCU's Siegel Center for another...
Henrico County high school graduations return to the Siegel Center
The City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities will be performing its annual floodwall...
Richmond to close multiple roads, Mayo bridge for floodwall testing
56-year-old Robert Millis has been charged with two felony counts of threats to bomb or damage...
Hopewell man charged with two courthouse threats
"A view of Reagan National airport. The control tower, terminal, and Washington Metro are...
Why groups are fighting over obscure 1960s-era ‘slot and perimeter’ rules at a Virginia airport