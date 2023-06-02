Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Hyundai, Kia thefts continue to rise in the Richmond area

In May alone, 55 were stolen, and 19 were reported stolen last week.
Car theft prevention tools can help Kia and Hyundai owners.
Car theft prevention tools can help Kia and Hyundai owners.(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are skyrocketing in the Richmond area, with 110 Hyundai and Kias stolen so far this year.

This time last year, a total of 25 had been stolen.

The thefts started as a trend on social media, exposing the cars’ manufacturing flaws. Thieves can easily use a USB cord to steal the vehicles. In May alone, 55 were stolen, and 19 were reported stolen last week.

“It’s a daily occurrence when I come into work and see the day before where several vehicles in this area have been stolen again,” said Richmond Police Captain Anthony Jackson.

Jackson says it can be challenging to catch the suspect because thieves work primarily at night, the cars that get found are abandoned and security cameras don’t always provide much detail. Most suspects that police have caught have been younger people.

“They’re generally younger; we’ve seen juveniles, teenagers, young adults we’ve generally seen,” Jackson said.

The thefts have been occurring throughout the city, but Jackson says he’s seeing a spike in Manchester.

He recommends Kia and Hyundai owners go to their dealership and get the security flaw fixed.

He also recommends a club steering wheel lock, an anti-theft device that prevents steering and deters thieves from stealing the vehicle.

“Something so simple, something rudimentary, something we’ve used for a couple of decades, at least now at this point, but we’ve gone away with it because we haven’t needed it with the technology,” Jackson said. “You go old school, and it can protect your car now.”

Jackson said drivers should always be prepared and have their guard up.

“If they haven’t been affected by this yet, it’s a good chance they’ll be affected by this in the future,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 News Today Anchor Anthony Antoine is leaving WWBT after nearly five years.
A farewell to Anthony Antoine
The ceremony will include an F-22 Raptor flyover & a blank-fire artillery salute.
Virginia National Guard issues noise alert for Chesterfield
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods
FILE - The Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Magic sits docked April 2020 in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs

Latest News

The ceremonies will take place at Altria Theater from June 6 to June 8.
What to know about RPS graduations at Altria Theater
Residents and business owners dealing with delays with North 25th Street post office.
Residents say post office in Church Hill is unreliable
Almost a month after a gun was found inside a trash can at Longdale Elementary School in...
Parent charged after gun found in trash can at Henrico elementary school
Henrico County Public Schools' graduation will take place at VCU's Siegel Center for another...
Henrico County high school graduations return to the Siegel Center