Hopewell man charged with two courthouse threats

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police have made an arrest for two bomb threats against the city courthouse.

Police say 56-year-old Robert Millis called in threats back on March 8, then a few weeks later on April 19.

In both cases, the building was evacuated, but no explosives were ever found.

Millis has now been charged with two felony counts of threats to bomb or damage buildings.

He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.

