Henrico County high school graduations return to the Siegel Center

Ceremonies will take place from June 5 to June 8 and will be livestreamed.
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools are next up to host ceremonies in the Siegel Center as high school graduation season in Central Virginia continues.

The graduation ceremonies will be held in VCU’s arena from June 5 to June 8. For families and friends who cannot be present at their class of 2023 graduate’s event, a livestream will be available for all nine of the school division’s high schools, as well as its three Advanced Career Education centers.

Streams can be found on the HCPS website’s homepage before the ceremony start time. Recordings of livestreams will also be available later on YouTube and HCPS-TV.

Here’s the ceremony schedule:

June 5

  • 7 p.m. - Advanced Career Education at Hermitage High School, Highland Springs High School and Virginia Randolph Education Center

June 6

  • 11 a.m. - Deep Run High School
  • 3 p.m. - Mills E. Godwin High School
  • 7 p.m. - Douglas S. Freeman High School

June 7

  • 11 a.m. - Glen Allen High School
  • 3 p.m. - Hermitage High School
  • 7 p.m. J.R. Tucker High School

June 8

  • 11 a.m. - Highland Springs High School
  • 3 p.m. - Varina High School
  • 7 p.m. - Henrico High School

For more information about HCPS graduations, including a video on parking and traffic tips, visit the school system’s Graduation Hub.

